Great home open concept with high ceilings spacious Kitchen and greatroom. Newer Interior Paint and Brand new Carpet ready for move-in. Master bedroom split floor plan, 3 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms 2 Car Garage with refrigerator, washer and dryer included. Large easy maintenance backyard with covered patio. Home has extra insulation and gas appliances which equal low electric bills. Close to schools, shopping, dining, parks. Easy access to I-10 Freeway and the 101 Freeway. Covered Patio.