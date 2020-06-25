All apartments in Phoenix
911 W Roma Ave
911 W Roma Ave

911 West Roma Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

911 West Roma Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85013
Melrose Woodlea

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Nestled in the heart of Phoenix in the Historic Woodlea-Melrose Neighborhood in the Melrose District. The house was completely remodeled and it features 4 bedrooms and 2 Baths. The house comes fully furnished. In the master bath, a spa like master shower was built with white Carrara marble, dual shower heads at the touch of a button. The backyard has a newly built swimming pool and 8 person hot tub. The kitchen has all GE Profile stainless steel appliances. The house is also equipped with a water purification system. Please note tenant is responsible for a professional pool service. Minimum 18 month lease.
The house is perfectly located just 10 mins from Sky Harbor, Chase Stadium, Talking Stick Arena and much more. Additional photos are available upon request.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 911 W Roma Ave have any available units?
911 W Roma Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 911 W Roma Ave have?
Some of 911 W Roma Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 911 W Roma Ave currently offering any rent specials?
911 W Roma Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 911 W Roma Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 911 W Roma Ave is pet friendly.
Does 911 W Roma Ave offer parking?
Yes, 911 W Roma Ave offers parking.
Does 911 W Roma Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 911 W Roma Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 911 W Roma Ave have a pool?
Yes, 911 W Roma Ave has a pool.
Does 911 W Roma Ave have accessible units?
No, 911 W Roma Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 911 W Roma Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 911 W Roma Ave has units with dishwashers.
