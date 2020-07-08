911 East Tonopah Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Don't miss out on this beautiful move in ready 4 bedroom 2 bathroom single level home with 1,521 sq. ft. LOADED with upgrades! Conveniently located off of 7th. St. & Beardsley in the beautiful "Eagle Summit" community!

This charming North Phoenix Home boasts beautiful Walls of Stone & Fabric that Accent the Wood & Tile Flooring. The Open Kitchen, Dining, & Great Room Lend this Home to Casual Living or Sophisticated Entertaining. The Dream Kitchen is Well-Designed with Use of Stainless Steal, Granite Counters, and Gloss Cabinets for the Modern Chef. Outdoor Dining Patio and Boulder Water Feature. Located in a Quiet North Phoenix Neighborhood with Access to Desert Ridge Marketplace, 101, 51, & I-17. Adjacent to the Phoenix Preserves with Natural Desert Hiking Paths. This home has it all!



Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,595, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,993.75, Available Now

