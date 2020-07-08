All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated June 10 2020 at 10:41 PM

911 East Tonopah Drive

911 East Tonopah Drive · No Longer Available
Location

911 East Tonopah Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85024

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Don't miss out on this beautiful move in ready 4 bedroom 2 bathroom single level home with 1,521 sq. ft. LOADED with upgrades! Conveniently located off of 7th. St. & Beardsley in the beautiful "Eagle Summit" community!
This charming North Phoenix Home boasts beautiful Walls of Stone & Fabric that Accent the Wood & Tile Flooring. The Open Kitchen, Dining, & Great Room Lend this Home to Casual Living or Sophisticated Entertaining. The Dream Kitchen is Well-Designed with Use of Stainless Steal, Granite Counters, and Gloss Cabinets for the Modern Chef. Outdoor Dining Patio and Boulder Water Feature. Located in a Quiet North Phoenix Neighborhood with Access to Desert Ridge Marketplace, 101, 51, & I-17. Adjacent to the Phoenix Preserves with Natural Desert Hiking Paths. This home has it all!

To schedule a self-tour call 480-586-2666. For availability or questions text Shannon 480-349-3823 or email shannon@brewerstrattonpm.com. To apply or view all available homes, please visit www.brewerstrattonpm.com.

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,595, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,993.75, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 911 East Tonopah Drive have any available units?
911 East Tonopah Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 911 East Tonopah Drive have?
Some of 911 East Tonopah Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 911 East Tonopah Drive currently offering any rent specials?
911 East Tonopah Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 911 East Tonopah Drive pet-friendly?
No, 911 East Tonopah Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 911 East Tonopah Drive offer parking?
No, 911 East Tonopah Drive does not offer parking.
Does 911 East Tonopah Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 911 East Tonopah Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 911 East Tonopah Drive have a pool?
No, 911 East Tonopah Drive does not have a pool.
Does 911 East Tonopah Drive have accessible units?
No, 911 East Tonopah Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 911 East Tonopah Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 911 East Tonopah Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

