9109 W Alvarado St

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated pool ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Private pool at a great price! - Located near I-10 and Loop 101, WestGate Center and Estrella Banner Hospital! Three bedroom den or could be a 4th bedroom. Pebble-Tec Pool with pool service included. Automatic Watering Systems in Front and Backyard! All Appliances Included: Washer, Dryer and Upgraded Kitchen Appliances include Side-by-Side Refrigerator, Built-In Microwave, Gas Cooktop Oven and Dishwasher! Custom Tile Backsplash in Kitchen! Lots of tile Flooring, Ceiling Fans and 2' Blinds throughout! Phoenix rental tax 2.3%, $10 mthly admin fee, $1450 security deposit, $300 cleaning deposit. NO PETS (newer carpet). Tenant responsible for providing proof of tenant insurance. Rental criteria:

Credit score of at least 625



Monthly income of at least 3x the monthly rent

Currently employed for at least 12 months

No prior evictions or landlord judgments

No open bankruptcys

Positive rental reference if applicable

No cats



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4727102)