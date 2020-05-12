All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated April 17 2020 at 10:30 AM

9109 W Alvarado St

9109 West Alvarado Street · No Longer Available
Location

9109 West Alvarado Street, Phoenix, AZ 85037
Sheely Farms

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Private pool at a great price! - Located near I-10 and Loop 101, WestGate Center and Estrella Banner Hospital! Three bedroom den or could be a 4th bedroom. Pebble-Tec Pool with pool service included. Automatic Watering Systems in Front and Backyard! All Appliances Included: Washer, Dryer and Upgraded Kitchen Appliances include Side-by-Side Refrigerator, Built-In Microwave, Gas Cooktop Oven and Dishwasher! Custom Tile Backsplash in Kitchen! Lots of tile Flooring, Ceiling Fans and 2' Blinds throughout! Phoenix rental tax 2.3%, $10 mthly admin fee, $1450 security deposit, $300 cleaning deposit. NO PETS (newer carpet). Tenant responsible for providing proof of tenant insurance. Rental criteria:
Credit score of at least 625

Monthly income of at least 3x the monthly rent
Currently employed for at least 12 months
No prior evictions or landlord judgments
No open bankruptcys
Positive rental reference if applicable
No cats

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4727102)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9109 W Alvarado St have any available units?
9109 W Alvarado St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 9109 W Alvarado St have?
Some of 9109 W Alvarado St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9109 W Alvarado St currently offering any rent specials?
9109 W Alvarado St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9109 W Alvarado St pet-friendly?
No, 9109 W Alvarado St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 9109 W Alvarado St offer parking?
No, 9109 W Alvarado St does not offer parking.
Does 9109 W Alvarado St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9109 W Alvarado St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9109 W Alvarado St have a pool?
Yes, 9109 W Alvarado St has a pool.
Does 9109 W Alvarado St have accessible units?
No, 9109 W Alvarado St does not have accessible units.
Does 9109 W Alvarado St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9109 W Alvarado St has units with dishwashers.
