909 E MARLETTE Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated pool fireplace

Gorgeous, newly renovated 2BR/1BA unit in a quiet 5-unit community with sparkling community pool. Fabulous North Central Corridor location within walking distance, bike ride or very short drive to terrific dining, shops and entertainment. The unit is steps from the pool and has covered parking. Shared laundry facilities. Water, sewer, garbage collection included in rent. Tenant responsible for electric and gas. Available for immediate occupancy. Don't miss out on this terrific rental opportunity. Will not last long!