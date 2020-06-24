All apartments in Phoenix
909 E MARLETTE Avenue
909 E MARLETTE Avenue

909 East Marlette Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

909 East Marlette Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85014

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Gorgeous, newly renovated 2BR/1BA unit in a quiet 5-unit community with sparkling community pool. Fabulous North Central Corridor location within walking distance, bike ride or very short drive to terrific dining, shops and entertainment. The unit is steps from the pool and has covered parking. Shared laundry facilities. Water, sewer, garbage collection included in rent. Tenant responsible for electric and gas. Available for immediate occupancy. Don't miss out on this terrific rental opportunity. Will not last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 909 E MARLETTE Avenue have any available units?
909 E MARLETTE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 909 E MARLETTE Avenue have?
Some of 909 E MARLETTE Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 909 E MARLETTE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
909 E MARLETTE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 909 E MARLETTE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 909 E MARLETTE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 909 E MARLETTE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 909 E MARLETTE Avenue offers parking.
Does 909 E MARLETTE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 909 E MARLETTE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 909 E MARLETTE Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 909 E MARLETTE Avenue has a pool.
Does 909 E MARLETTE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 909 E MARLETTE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 909 E MARLETTE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 909 E MARLETTE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
