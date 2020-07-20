All apartments in Phoenix
907 East Rose Lane
Last updated July 19 2019 at 10:50 PM

907 East Rose Lane

907 East Rose Lane · No Longer Available
Location

907 East Rose Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85014

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3/2.75 near 7th Street restaurant row and North Central hot spots. Remodled with stainless appliances, granite counter tops, and luxurious bathrooms. Rent includes landscape maintenance and owner pays flood irrigation.

Apply at rentargus.com Price includes tax. We do not charge admin or leasing fees to tenants. Security Deposit is fully refundable and is equal to one month's rent. Please call with any questions 602-973-3232.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 907 East Rose Lane have any available units?
907 East Rose Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 907 East Rose Lane currently offering any rent specials?
907 East Rose Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 907 East Rose Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 907 East Rose Lane is pet friendly.
Does 907 East Rose Lane offer parking?
No, 907 East Rose Lane does not offer parking.
Does 907 East Rose Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 907 East Rose Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 907 East Rose Lane have a pool?
No, 907 East Rose Lane does not have a pool.
Does 907 East Rose Lane have accessible units?
No, 907 East Rose Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 907 East Rose Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 907 East Rose Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 907 East Rose Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 907 East Rose Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
