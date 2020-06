Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking putting green garage

Welcome to this Remodeled beauty! Masterfully finished from top to bottom, this gorgeous home sits right off the mountain on a hill side lot. Plank tile flooring, plush carpets in the bedrooms, quarts counter tops, and completely redone bathrooms. Solar Panels are owned! With a putting green and hiking in your backyard, there is plenty to keep you busy. Come take a look at this home and make it yours!