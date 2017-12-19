Amenities
1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom newly updated home is close to fine shopping, restaurants, public transportation, and entertainment yet on a quiet street in a great neighborhood. The home features large storage cabinets, new split air conditioning and deluxe ceiling fan in the bedroom. It has a walk-in closet off the bathroom. The den/office features a separate air conditioner and a 4 camera 24-hour video security system. The fully equipped kitchen contains modern appliances with a private entrance from the 2 car driveway. The combination dining/living room contains an AC, heater and ceiling fan. 600 Sq ft of quality living space! $780 monthly (plus $17.94 rental tax), $780 security deposit. Rental insurance required available through our online leasing company for around $5. Only inside cats and birds permitted ($200 non-refundable pet fee for each pet, 2 max, no dogs. Electric, water, trash and landscaping included!
TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.tnts.in/p/9039-n-40th-ave ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.