9039 N 40th Ave.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9039 N 40th Ave.

9039 North 40th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9039 North 40th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85051
Newcastle Village

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom newly updated home is close to fine shopping, restaurants, public transportation, and entertainment yet on a quiet street in a great neighborhood. The home features large storage cabinets, new split air conditioning and deluxe ceiling fan in the bedroom. It has a walk-in closet off the bathroom. The den/office features a separate air conditioner and a 4 camera 24-hour video security system. The fully equipped kitchen contains modern appliances with a private entrance from the 2 car driveway. The combination dining/living room contains an AC, heater and ceiling fan. 600 Sq ft of quality living space! $780 monthly (plus $17.94 rental tax), $780 security deposit. Rental insurance required available through our online leasing company for around $5. Only inside cats and birds permitted ($200 non-refundable pet fee for each pet, 2 max, no dogs. Electric, water, trash and landscaping included!

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.tnts.in/p/9039-n-40th-ave ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9039 N 40th Ave. have any available units?
9039 N 40th Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 9039 N 40th Ave. have?
Some of 9039 N 40th Ave.'s amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9039 N 40th Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
9039 N 40th Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9039 N 40th Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 9039 N 40th Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 9039 N 40th Ave. offer parking?
No, 9039 N 40th Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 9039 N 40th Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9039 N 40th Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9039 N 40th Ave. have a pool?
No, 9039 N 40th Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 9039 N 40th Ave. have accessible units?
No, 9039 N 40th Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 9039 N 40th Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 9039 N 40th Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
