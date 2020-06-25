9037 N 13TH Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Great newer contemporary place in 85020. Home has 3 bedrooms, a den and 2 baths with a two car garage. Polished concrete floors and high ceilings throughout the home with a wide open floor plan make this a great rental without wasted spaced on formal rooms. YOU get all the benefit of SOLAR as well. Relax on the East facing patio with great mountain views and tremendous access to all the great restaurants and popular spots in North Phoenix and Sunnyslope. All this with great access to the 51 Fwy, Downtown Phoenix, Sky Harbor Airport and tremendous hiking/biking in the Phoenix Mountain Preserve. Many rooms getting fresh paint as well.