**NO HOA** PLUS AN RV GATE!! THIS SPACIOUS 5 BED, 3 BATH HOME WITH FIREPLACE OFFERS OPEN BRIGHT FLOOR PLAN, NEW BLINDS THROUGHOUT, EAT IN KITCHEN WITH TILED ISLAND, FULL MASTER BATH WITH SEPARATE SHOWER/TUB AND DOUBLE SINKS. VAULTED CEILINGS, CEILING FANS, LOW MAINTENANCE FRONT, EXTENDED COVERED BACK PATIO FOR ENTERTAINING PLUS A SHED FOR STORAGE! CLOSE TO ALL FREEWAYS, SHOPPING, AIRPORT, HOSPITALS AND PARKS! THIS HOME IS A MUST SEE! IT IS STILL IN REHAB PHASE BUT WILL GO VERY FAST!