Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities garage

North Phoenix 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom recently remodeled home available immediately! Enjoy an open floorpan with a freshly renovated kitchen. Stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and new shaker cabinets fill the clean kitchen, with matching granite in the bathrooms! Double doors lead to the master bedroom, with a double vanity, separate shower/tub and walk in shower. Great location gives you easy access to the 101, dining and entertainment.