Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This Sunnyslope ranch home has been beautifully remodeled with a large waterfall quartz kitchen island and counters, black stainless steel appliances, wood-look tile, fresh paint, new appliances, upgraded bathrooms and fixtures, energy efficient windows, Ring doorbell, and epoxy garage flooring. Includes a new refrigerator, washer, and dryer. Close to restaurants, hiking, bike paths, the 51 and the Central corridor for an easy commute.