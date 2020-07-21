9006 W Toronto Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous 4 Bed Tolleson home in reputed community - Beautiful two story west phoenix home located in Tolleson. The gorgeous interior offers formal great room open to the kitchen. 1 full bedroom downstairs and perfect sized loft upstairs. Master Bedroom Upstairs. Kitchen includes appliances, breakfast bar, ample cabinet/counter space.. Upstairs master suite has full bath with double sinks, separate tub, step-in shower, and walk-in closet. Large backyard has covered patio, Well Managed HOA community with tree-lined streets, sidewalks. Huge park right in front of home. Ready for move in!! MUST SEE !!



