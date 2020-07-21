All apartments in Phoenix
9006 W Toronto Way
Last updated September 4 2019 at 10:46 AM

9006 W Toronto Way

9006 West Toronto Way · No Longer Available
Location

9006 West Toronto Way, Phoenix, AZ 85353

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous 4 Bed Tolleson home in reputed community - Beautiful two story west phoenix home located in Tolleson. The gorgeous interior offers formal great room open to the kitchen. 1 full bedroom downstairs and perfect sized loft upstairs. Master Bedroom Upstairs. Kitchen includes appliances, breakfast bar, ample cabinet/counter space.. Upstairs master suite has full bath with double sinks, separate tub, step-in shower, and walk-in closet. Large backyard has covered patio, Well Managed HOA community with tree-lined streets, sidewalks. Huge park right in front of home. Ready for move in!! MUST SEE !!

(RLNE5089248)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9006 W Toronto Way have any available units?
9006 W Toronto Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 9006 W Toronto Way currently offering any rent specials?
9006 W Toronto Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9006 W Toronto Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 9006 W Toronto Way is pet friendly.
Does 9006 W Toronto Way offer parking?
No, 9006 W Toronto Way does not offer parking.
Does 9006 W Toronto Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9006 W Toronto Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9006 W Toronto Way have a pool?
No, 9006 W Toronto Way does not have a pool.
Does 9006 W Toronto Way have accessible units?
No, 9006 W Toronto Way does not have accessible units.
Does 9006 W Toronto Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 9006 W Toronto Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9006 W Toronto Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 9006 W Toronto Way does not have units with air conditioning.
