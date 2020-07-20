All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated July 27 2019 at 7:29 AM

9002 S 10TH Drive

9002 South 10th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9002 South 10th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85041
Dobbins Crossing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
A Professionals sanctuary or Family's stunning abode! From the moment you step inside to the exit to the entertainers delight parklike backyard...you will be impressed! Custom upgrades are everywhere you turn. You will be proud to call this spacious 2100 sq ft, 3 bedroom, 2 bath, extra deep 3 car garage, 1/4 acre backyard oasis with stunning mountain views home! The home touts an incredibly open split floor plan with 14 ft cathedral ceilings and pillars in the much desired great room concept. For the chef in you...enjoy large open kitchen with huge island, granite countertops, walk-in pantry, bosch dishwasher and black stainless fridge. Home is tiled everywhere but bedrooms for clean living. There is so much to love about this home including huge master, hot tub, washer/dryer included, HOME IS AVAILABLE FOR SHORTER TERM IF NEEDED. SHORT TERM INSURANCE HOUSING, ETC...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9002 S 10TH Drive have any available units?
9002 S 10TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 9002 S 10TH Drive have?
Some of 9002 S 10TH Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9002 S 10TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9002 S 10TH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9002 S 10TH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9002 S 10TH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 9002 S 10TH Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9002 S 10TH Drive offers parking.
Does 9002 S 10TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9002 S 10TH Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9002 S 10TH Drive have a pool?
No, 9002 S 10TH Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9002 S 10TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 9002 S 10TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9002 S 10TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9002 S 10TH Drive has units with dishwashers.
