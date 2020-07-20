9002 S 10TH Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage hot tub

A Professionals sanctuary or Family's stunning abode! From the moment you step inside to the exit to the entertainers delight parklike backyard...you will be impressed! Custom upgrades are everywhere you turn. You will be proud to call this spacious 2100 sq ft, 3 bedroom, 2 bath, extra deep 3 car garage, 1/4 acre backyard oasis with stunning mountain views home! The home touts an incredibly open split floor plan with 14 ft cathedral ceilings and pillars in the much desired great room concept. For the chef in you...enjoy large open kitchen with huge island, granite countertops, walk-in pantry, bosch dishwasher and black stainless fridge. Home is tiled everywhere but bedrooms for clean living. There is so much to love about this home including huge master, hot tub, washer/dryer included, HOME IS AVAILABLE FOR SHORTER TERM IF NEEDED. SHORT TERM INSURANCE HOUSING, ETC...