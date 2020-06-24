8835 North 3rd Street

Amenities
Remodeled unit with 500 sqft living space, 1Bdm 1Ba in great quiet community, unit features open floor plan, newer AC unit and ceiling fans. Updated kitchen cabinets with quartz counter tops and modern goose neck faucet. Easy access to freeway and within walking distance to stores, shopping, restaurant, hospital, schools and more. Onsite community laundry room, Water/Sewer/Trash included. No Pets.
Rental Terms: Rent: $695, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $695, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
