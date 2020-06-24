All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 8835 North 3rd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
8835 North 3rd Street
Last updated May 27 2020 at 12:49 AM

8835 North 3rd Street

8835 North 3rd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Sunnyslope
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

8835 North 3rd Street, Phoenix, AZ 85020
Sunnyslope

Amenities

on-site laundry
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Remodeled unit with 500 sqft living space, 1Bdm 1Ba in great quiet community, unit features open floor plan, newer AC unit and ceiling fans. Updated kitchen cabinets with quartz counter tops and modern goose neck faucet. Easy access to freeway and within walking distance to stores, shopping, restaurant, hospital, schools and more. Onsite community laundry room, Water/Sewer/Trash included. No Pets.

Rental Terms: Rent: $695, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $695, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8835 North 3rd Street have any available units?
8835 North 3rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 8835 North 3rd Street have?
Some of 8835 North 3rd Street's amenities include on-site laundry, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8835 North 3rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
8835 North 3rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8835 North 3rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 8835 North 3rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 8835 North 3rd Street offer parking?
No, 8835 North 3rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 8835 North 3rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8835 North 3rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8835 North 3rd Street have a pool?
No, 8835 North 3rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 8835 North 3rd Street have accessible units?
No, 8835 North 3rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8835 North 3rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8835 North 3rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Curve at Melrose
4333 N 6th Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85013
The Bella
13616 N 43rd St
Phoenix, AZ 85032
The Montana Apartments
7611 S 36th St
Phoenix, AZ 85042
The Townhomes at Biltmore
3501 E Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Arrive North Scottsdale
17950 N 68th St
Phoenix, AZ 85054
Cielo
8222 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Tides on Thomas
4815 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
San Valiente
2220 W Mission Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85021

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College