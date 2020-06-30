8818 South 10th Street

Amenities

Lovely 3 bed 2 bath home with stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry, laminate tile flooring and much more! This home is in a gated community and has a nice backyard with sunset and mountain views. Just a short drive to downtown Pheonix and airport, as well as walking distance to hiking and mountain trails. There is a neighborhood park perfect for picnics and a greenbelt. Don't pass this up!



This home will be unfurnished. Washer/dryer and microwave included, but owner will not replace if stops working.



