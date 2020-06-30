All apartments in Phoenix
8818 South 10th Street

8818 South 10th Street · No Longer Available
Location

8818 South 10th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85042
Dobbins Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Lovely 3 bed 2 bath home with stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry, laminate tile flooring and much more! This home is in a gated community and has a nice backyard with sunset and mountain views. Just a short drive to downtown Pheonix and airport, as well as walking distance to hiking and mountain trails. There is a neighborhood park perfect for picnics and a greenbelt. Don't pass this up!

This home will be unfurnished. Washer/dryer and microwave included, but owner will not replace if stops working.

Call 480.351.3855 or visit www.rpmpin.com for viewing and application process or call 480.267.6126. Real Property Management Pinnacle - Phoenix

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8818 South 10th Street have any available units?
8818 South 10th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 8818 South 10th Street currently offering any rent specials?
8818 South 10th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8818 South 10th Street pet-friendly?
No, 8818 South 10th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 8818 South 10th Street offer parking?
No, 8818 South 10th Street does not offer parking.
Does 8818 South 10th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8818 South 10th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8818 South 10th Street have a pool?
No, 8818 South 10th Street does not have a pool.
Does 8818 South 10th Street have accessible units?
No, 8818 South 10th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8818 South 10th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8818 South 10th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8818 South 10th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 8818 South 10th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

