Phoenix, AZ
8813 N 6th St BH
Last updated July 2 2019

8813 N 6th St BH

8813 N 6th St · No Longer Available
Location

8813 N 6th St, Phoenix, AZ 85020
Sunnyslope

Amenities

w/d hookup
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
2 bedroom 1 bath home in Phoenix - Spacious two bedroom, one bath, private back house available for Mid June move-in! Located just off 7th and Alice, this charming back house has all the right touches. Freshly painted inside and out, easy to clean neutral tile floors, updated kitchen, lighting, HUGE owners bedroom, walk-in pantry, and spacious closets throughout. W/D hookups and brand new A/C unit! Renovated for todays conveniences. Easy access to public transit, freeways, Downtown, dining and shopping! Private yard space and plenty of parking. Contact Ken Adams 520-591-8644 to schedule a showing. Security Deposit is equal to one month rent.

Directions to Property: 7th St/Alice Ave, West on Alice Ave, Right on N 6th St, Follow to address: 8813 N 6th Street (Back House), Phoenix AZ 85020

(RLNE4891027)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8813 N 6th St BH have any available units?
8813 N 6th St BH doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 8813 N 6th St BH have?
Some of 8813 N 6th St BH's amenities include w/d hookup, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8813 N 6th St BH currently offering any rent specials?
8813 N 6th St BH is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8813 N 6th St BH pet-friendly?
No, 8813 N 6th St BH is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 8813 N 6th St BH offer parking?
Yes, 8813 N 6th St BH offers parking.
Does 8813 N 6th St BH have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8813 N 6th St BH does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8813 N 6th St BH have a pool?
No, 8813 N 6th St BH does not have a pool.
Does 8813 N 6th St BH have accessible units?
No, 8813 N 6th St BH does not have accessible units.
Does 8813 N 6th St BH have units with dishwashers?
No, 8813 N 6th St BH does not have units with dishwashers.
