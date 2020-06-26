8813 N 6th St BH

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking

2 bedroom 1 bath home in Phoenix - Spacious two bedroom, one bath, private back house available for Mid June move-in! Located just off 7th and Alice, this charming back house has all the right touches. Freshly painted inside and out, easy to clean neutral tile floors, updated kitchen, lighting, HUGE owners bedroom, walk-in pantry, and spacious closets throughout. W/D hookups and brand new A/C unit! Renovated for todays conveniences. Easy access to public transit, freeways, Downtown, dining and shopping! Private yard space and plenty of parking. Contact Ken Adams 520-591-8644 to schedule a showing. Security Deposit is equal to one month rent.



Directions to Property: 7th St/Alice Ave, West on Alice Ave, Right on N 6th St, Follow to address: 8813 N 6th Street (Back House), Phoenix AZ 85020



(RLNE4891027)