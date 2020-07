Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

8760 W GRANADA RD, Glendale, AZ 85305



Subdivision: AMBERLEA PARCEL,



Year Built: 1995



LOVELY 3 BDROOM HOME ON HUGE CUL DE SAC LOT. HOME HAS A GREAT ROOM WITH A BUILT-IN ENTERTAINMENT CENTER. PLANT SHELVES THROUGHOUT AND CEILING FANS.



Cross Streets: 91st Ave. and Northern Directions: 91st Ave. south to Orangewood, east to 88th Ave., south to Gardenia, east to home.



Contact Dan at 623.512.2525 to view.



Apply online at www.Time2Rent.com



Lessee to verify all information.