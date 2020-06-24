8737 North 31st Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Centrally located with a new pebble tec pool! Home is a 3 bedroom with 2 bathrooms, and has a large workshop in the back with a bathroom - that could be converted to a casita. Rent to own for $1250/mo and a minimum of $5000 down. Of the monthly rent $100/mo is credited toward the purchase, and the $5,000 is also credited toward the purchase. Purchase price is $210,000. A 12 or 24 month rent-to-own contract is available. Apply online at our website at TopazRentals.com

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.