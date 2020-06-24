All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8737 North 31st Avenue

8737 North 31st Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8737 North 31st Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85051
Alta Vista

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Centrally located with a new pebble tec pool! Home is a 3 bedroom with 2 bathrooms, and has a large workshop in the back with a bathroom - that could be converted to a casita. Rent to own for $1250/mo and a minimum of $5000 down. Of the monthly rent $100/mo is credited toward the purchase, and the $5,000 is also credited toward the purchase. Purchase price is $210,000. A 12 or 24 month rent-to-own contract is available. Apply online at our website at TopazRentals.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8737 North 31st Avenue have any available units?
8737 North 31st Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 8737 North 31st Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8737 North 31st Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8737 North 31st Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 8737 North 31st Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 8737 North 31st Avenue offer parking?
No, 8737 North 31st Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 8737 North 31st Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8737 North 31st Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8737 North 31st Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 8737 North 31st Avenue has a pool.
Does 8737 North 31st Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8737 North 31st Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8737 North 31st Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8737 North 31st Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8737 North 31st Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 8737 North 31st Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
