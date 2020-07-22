All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated January 11 2020 at 11:12 PM

8724 West Pinchot Avenue

8724 West Pinchot Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8724 West Pinchot Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85037

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
2 Bedroom 1 bath home at 87th Ave and Indian School in Maryvale! This home is a single story with newer AC, newer roof, interior fresh paint, tile and BRAND NEW carpet throughout, and ceiling fans in all bedrooms and living room. The home has stucco walls, newer shingle roof, storage shed with washer/dryer hook ups, covered patio, and a one car carport. Inside features a kitchen, family room, 2 bedrooms, and one bath. The home has blinds on windows and a stove. Home has fenced in back yard! One small dog under 25 pounds OK with $45 pet rent. No Section 8. Tenant pays all utilities. Ready for immediate move in!

$60 non refundable application fee per person over 18 years old. Administrative fee of $125 due at move in. $360 refundable cleaning deposit. $999 refundable security deposit. Earnest deposit is non refundable when application is approved.

Preliminary requirements: Please view property before submitting application; No pets; No past evictions or judgments from a landlord; No more than 2 occupants per bedroom; Take home pay must be at least 3 times the monthly rent; Move in date must be within 2 weeks or less; Full move in funds (nonrefundable) to be paid by applicant immediately upon approval to hold the home until the move in date.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8724 West Pinchot Avenue have any available units?
8724 West Pinchot Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 8724 West Pinchot Avenue have?
Some of 8724 West Pinchot Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8724 West Pinchot Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8724 West Pinchot Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8724 West Pinchot Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 8724 West Pinchot Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 8724 West Pinchot Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8724 West Pinchot Avenue offers parking.
Does 8724 West Pinchot Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8724 West Pinchot Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8724 West Pinchot Avenue have a pool?
No, 8724 West Pinchot Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8724 West Pinchot Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8724 West Pinchot Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8724 West Pinchot Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8724 West Pinchot Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
