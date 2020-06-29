All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 4 2020 at 12:56 AM

8705 W CAMBRIDGE Avenue

8705 West Cambridge Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8705 West Cambridge Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85037
Westridge Shadows

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
***GREAT 4BD/3BA HOME WITH LARGE SIZE BEDROOMS AND OPEN FLOOR PLAN.*** CERAMIC TILE, MINI BLINDS AND CARPET THROUGHOUT THE HOME. PLANT SHELVES, VAULTED CEILINGS, NORTH/SOUTH EXPOSURE. LOW MAINTENANCE LANDSCAPING, 2 CAR GARAGE AND EXTRA SLAB FOR PARKING. CLOSE TO SCHOOLS, PARKS, RESTAURANTS, SHOPPING CENTERS, ENTERTAINMENT AND SPORTS VENUES. *** No Housing Vouchers***NO CATS***Total move in costs based on the 1st of the month, $3,147.85 includes deposit, rent, admin, process, and taxes. Move in after the 1st = prorated rent discount. Pet fees not included***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8705 W CAMBRIDGE Avenue have any available units?
8705 W CAMBRIDGE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 8705 W CAMBRIDGE Avenue have?
Some of 8705 W CAMBRIDGE Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8705 W CAMBRIDGE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8705 W CAMBRIDGE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8705 W CAMBRIDGE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8705 W CAMBRIDGE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 8705 W CAMBRIDGE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8705 W CAMBRIDGE Avenue offers parking.
Does 8705 W CAMBRIDGE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8705 W CAMBRIDGE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8705 W CAMBRIDGE Avenue have a pool?
No, 8705 W CAMBRIDGE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8705 W CAMBRIDGE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8705 W CAMBRIDGE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8705 W CAMBRIDGE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8705 W CAMBRIDGE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
