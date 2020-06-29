8705 W CAMBRIDGE Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven Property Amenities parking garage

***GREAT 4BD/3BA HOME WITH LARGE SIZE BEDROOMS AND OPEN FLOOR PLAN.*** CERAMIC TILE, MINI BLINDS AND CARPET THROUGHOUT THE HOME. PLANT SHELVES, VAULTED CEILINGS, NORTH/SOUTH EXPOSURE. LOW MAINTENANCE LANDSCAPING, 2 CAR GARAGE AND EXTRA SLAB FOR PARKING. CLOSE TO SCHOOLS, PARKS, RESTAURANTS, SHOPPING CENTERS, ENTERTAINMENT AND SPORTS VENUES. *** No Housing Vouchers***NO CATS***Total move in costs based on the 1st of the month, $3,147.85 includes deposit, rent, admin, process, and taxes. Move in after the 1st = prorated rent discount. Pet fees not included***