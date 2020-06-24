All apartments in Phoenix
8637 W EARLL Drive
Last updated June 10 2020 at 3:58 AM

8637 W EARLL Drive

8637 West Earll Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8637 West Earll Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85037

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
This block construction home was built on double lots * Hard to find a horse property with a pool in west Phoenix in this price range! * Recently updated with new paint (2020), a/c (heat pump) unit replaced 2017 * Pergo flooring and tiles throughout (no carpet inside!) * Ceiling fan in every room * Bath has been remodeled with granite counter tops, back splash, tub and shower wall surround * Flat ceramic stove, built-in microwave and fridge in kitchen * Front porch * Large shed/laundry room * Double RV gates * Three horse corrals * WEEKLY POOL SERVICE AND MONTHLY LANDSCAPING MAINTENANCE INCLUDED * TENANT TO VERIFY ALL INFO

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8637 W EARLL Drive have any available units?
8637 W EARLL Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 8637 W EARLL Drive have?
Some of 8637 W EARLL Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8637 W EARLL Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8637 W EARLL Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8637 W EARLL Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8637 W EARLL Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 8637 W EARLL Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8637 W EARLL Drive offers parking.
Does 8637 W EARLL Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8637 W EARLL Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8637 W EARLL Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8637 W EARLL Drive has a pool.
Does 8637 W EARLL Drive have accessible units?
No, 8637 W EARLL Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8637 W EARLL Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8637 W EARLL Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

