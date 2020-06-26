All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 8629 S 51st St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
8629 S 51st St
Last updated July 29 2019 at 8:48 AM

8629 S 51st St

8629 South 51st Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8629 South 51st Street, Phoenix, AZ 85044

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
Available First of August. This townhome is nestled in the heart of Point South Mountain. It has a great European villa feel. The property is just steps away from the Arizona Grand golf course. The townhome is ideally located close to freeway access for ease into downtown, Tempe, Scottsdale. The home itself offers two bedrooms and 1.5 baths, and over 1060 square feet. Kitchen includes granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Also laminate wood flooring. App fee: $55 per adult, Sec Dep $1350, Rent + 4% tax/admin fee, $150 one time set up fee. Call or text TERESA at 602-999-6890 to schedule showing. Thank you for viewing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8629 S 51st St have any available units?
8629 S 51st St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 8629 S 51st St have?
Some of 8629 S 51st St's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8629 S 51st St currently offering any rent specials?
8629 S 51st St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8629 S 51st St pet-friendly?
No, 8629 S 51st St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 8629 S 51st St offer parking?
No, 8629 S 51st St does not offer parking.
Does 8629 S 51st St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8629 S 51st St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8629 S 51st St have a pool?
Yes, 8629 S 51st St has a pool.
Does 8629 S 51st St have accessible units?
No, 8629 S 51st St does not have accessible units.
Does 8629 S 51st St have units with dishwashers?
No, 8629 S 51st St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sedona Ridge
5010 E Cheyenne Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Paradise Palms Apartments
1517 E Colter St
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Union at Roosevelt
888 N 1st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85003
Palm Court
20401 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Level at 16th by Mark-Taylor
1550 E Campbell Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85014
The Link PHX
330 E Pierce St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Elite North Scottsdale
6735 E Greenway Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85254
Altitude Sixteen 75
1675 E Morten Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85020

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College