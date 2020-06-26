8629 S 51st St

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel gym pool

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities gym pool

Available First of August. This townhome is nestled in the heart of Point South Mountain. It has a great European villa feel. The property is just steps away from the Arizona Grand golf course. The townhome is ideally located close to freeway access for ease into downtown, Tempe, Scottsdale. The home itself offers two bedrooms and 1.5 baths, and over 1060 square feet. Kitchen includes granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Also laminate wood flooring. App fee: $55 per adult, Sec Dep $1350, Rent + 4% tax/admin fee, $150 one time set up fee. Call or text TERESA at 602-999-6890 to schedule showing. Thank you for viewing!