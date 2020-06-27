Rent Calculator
Phoenix, AZ
8602 S 7TH Place
Last updated August 14 2019 at 7:25 AM

8602 S 7TH Place
8602 South 7th Place
No Longer Available
Location
8602 South 7th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85042
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very well taking care property in a corner lot with RV gate, 2 car garage, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms near to the airport, shopping and South Mountain hiking trails.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8602 S 7TH Place have any available units?
8602 S 7TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8602 S 7TH Place have?
Some of 8602 S 7TH Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8602 S 7TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
8602 S 7TH Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8602 S 7TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 8602 S 7TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 8602 S 7TH Place offer parking?
Yes, 8602 S 7TH Place offers parking.
Does 8602 S 7TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8602 S 7TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8602 S 7TH Place have a pool?
No, 8602 S 7TH Place does not have a pool.
Does 8602 S 7TH Place have accessible units?
No, 8602 S 7TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 8602 S 7TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8602 S 7TH Place has units with dishwashers.
