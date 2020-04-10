All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated January 18 2020

8531 W FLAVIA Haven

8531 West Flavia Haven · No Longer Available
Location

8531 West Flavia Haven, Phoenix, AZ 85353
Ryland at Heritage Point

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful large family home located in Tolleson is now ready for rent! This 5 bedroom 2.5 bath just had a fresh new coat of interior paint!! Upgraded tile throughout the entire first floor. Home appears much larger then the stated square footage. Four car garage (tandem). Large master bedroom with a big walk-in closet, double sinks, stand-up shower and tub. Upstairs has a balcony area off the master suite. Good size backyard with a covered patio. This home won't last long! Schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8531 W FLAVIA Haven have any available units?
8531 W FLAVIA Haven doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 8531 W FLAVIA Haven have?
Some of 8531 W FLAVIA Haven's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8531 W FLAVIA Haven currently offering any rent specials?
8531 W FLAVIA Haven is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8531 W FLAVIA Haven pet-friendly?
No, 8531 W FLAVIA Haven is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 8531 W FLAVIA Haven offer parking?
Yes, 8531 W FLAVIA Haven offers parking.
Does 8531 W FLAVIA Haven have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8531 W FLAVIA Haven does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8531 W FLAVIA Haven have a pool?
No, 8531 W FLAVIA Haven does not have a pool.
Does 8531 W FLAVIA Haven have accessible units?
No, 8531 W FLAVIA Haven does not have accessible units.
Does 8531 W FLAVIA Haven have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8531 W FLAVIA Haven has units with dishwashers.
