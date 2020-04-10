8531 W FLAVIA Haven

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful large family home located in Tolleson is now ready for rent! This 5 bedroom 2.5 bath just had a fresh new coat of interior paint!! Upgraded tile throughout the entire first floor. Home appears much larger then the stated square footage. Four car garage (tandem). Large master bedroom with a big walk-in closet, double sinks, stand-up shower and tub. Upstairs has a balcony area off the master suite. Good size backyard with a covered patio. This home won't last long! Schedule your showing today!