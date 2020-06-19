All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 8528 South 49th Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
8528 South 49th Lane
Last updated June 6 2020 at 5:50 PM

8528 South 49th Lane

8528 South 49th Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8528 South 49th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85339
Cheatham Farms

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Master Planned Community (Lookout Canyon) with Beautiful Scenery of
South Mountain & the Estrella Mountains, 2192 Sq ft. Two Story Home featuring 4 Bedrooms, Walk in Closet in Master Bedroom, Relaxing Family Room, 2.5 Bath, Eat-in Kitchen, Skylights, Covered Patio & Attached Garage. Minutes away from downtown Phoenix!

There is a $55.00 per adult application fee that is not refundable. Please review our screening criteria. If your application is approved then you will need to pay the security deposit within 48 hours. There is a nonrefundable $250.00 administration fee after approval. No smoking is allowed at or on the property and pet restrictions may apply.
Renter's Insurance is required to begin occupancy and must remain in force for the term of the lease.

Text Barb for more info 602-369-6116.

HOA CC&R's --- https://drive.google.com/open?id=1DrHpItQvlwfCw1cN3RkzIcJPtJ8TFycd

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,420, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available 7/1/20
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8528 South 49th Lane have any available units?
8528 South 49th Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 8528 South 49th Lane have?
Some of 8528 South 49th Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8528 South 49th Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8528 South 49th Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8528 South 49th Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 8528 South 49th Lane is pet friendly.
Does 8528 South 49th Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8528 South 49th Lane offers parking.
Does 8528 South 49th Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8528 South 49th Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8528 South 49th Lane have a pool?
No, 8528 South 49th Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8528 South 49th Lane have accessible units?
No, 8528 South 49th Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8528 South 49th Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8528 South 49th Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elux
35035 North North Valley Parkway
Phoenix, AZ 85085
The Edge Apartments
15202 N 40th St
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Marble Creek
5601 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Skyline Lofts
600 N 4th St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Palazzo Townhomes
886 N Cofco Center Ct
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Novella at Arcadia Townhomes
4402 N 36th St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
The Angela
2727 East Camelback Road
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Atrium Court
2323 W Dunlap Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Pet Friendly Places
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College