8528 South 49th Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Master Planned Community (Lookout Canyon) with Beautiful Scenery of

South Mountain & the Estrella Mountains, 2192 Sq ft. Two Story Home featuring 4 Bedrooms, Walk in Closet in Master Bedroom, Relaxing Family Room, 2.5 Bath, Eat-in Kitchen, Skylights, Covered Patio & Attached Garage. Minutes away from downtown Phoenix!



There is a $55.00 per adult application fee that is not refundable. Please review our screening criteria. If your application is approved then you will need to pay the security deposit within 48 hours. There is a nonrefundable $250.00 administration fee after approval. No smoking is allowed at or on the property and pet restrictions may apply.

Renter's Insurance is required to begin occupancy and must remain in force for the term of the lease.



Text Barb for more info 602-369-6116.



HOA CC&R's --- https://drive.google.com/open?id=1DrHpItQvlwfCw1cN3RkzIcJPtJ8TFycd



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,420, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available 7/1/20

Contact us to schedule a showing.