Last updated December 27 2019 at 7:52 AM

8521 North 1st Drive

8521 North 1st Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8521 North 1st Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85021

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 2,221 square foot, 4 Bedroom home in Central Phoenix is available! Large spacious rooms! Gorgeous wood flooring and tile throughout. Neutral wall color and can lighting. Upgraded kitchen countertops and cabinets..with all major appliances included! Separate laundry room with Washer and Dryer! Plenty of storage! Pets with Owner Approval. Huge enclosed backyard with private pool great for entertaining!

Call 480.351.3855 or visit www.rpmpin.com for viewing and application process or call 480.267.6126. RPM Pinnacle - Phoenix
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8521 North 1st Drive have any available units?
8521 North 1st Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 8521 North 1st Drive have?
Some of 8521 North 1st Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8521 North 1st Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8521 North 1st Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8521 North 1st Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8521 North 1st Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8521 North 1st Drive offer parking?
No, 8521 North 1st Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8521 North 1st Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8521 North 1st Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8521 North 1st Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8521 North 1st Drive has a pool.
Does 8521 North 1st Drive have accessible units?
No, 8521 North 1st Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8521 North 1st Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8521 North 1st Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

