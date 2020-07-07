8521 North 1st Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This 2,221 square foot, 4 Bedroom home in Central Phoenix is available! Large spacious rooms! Gorgeous wood flooring and tile throughout. Neutral wall color and can lighting. Upgraded kitchen countertops and cabinets..with all major appliances included! Separate laundry room with Washer and Dryer! Plenty of storage! Pets with Owner Approval. Huge enclosed backyard with private pool great for entertaining!



Call 480.351.3855 or visit www.rpmpin.com for viewing and application process or call 480.267.6126. RPM Pinnacle - Phoenix

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.