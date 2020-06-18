All apartments in Phoenix
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
8515 N 13TH Place
8515 N 13TH Place

8515 North 13th Place · No Longer Available
Location

8515 North 13th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85020

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Over $85, 000 in upgrades!!! Gorgeous Contemporary remodel with high end finishes and huge lot with mountain views!! Open concept kitchen featuring high end cabinets and exceptionally marbled quartz countertops with waterfall edges. Stellar decorative flooring tiles throughout the home. Master bath is a masterpiece with fancy fixtures, lighting, tile, large soaking tub and thick glass enclosure for subway tiled shower. Hall bath features beautiful tiled shower and modern fixtures and vanity. Master bed has large walk in closet with custom shelving and private patio. Lot spans 1/3 of an acre and has plenty of room for entertaining, playing and letting the dogs run around with grass and rock. Home features tool room with workbench in the garage. MUST SEE TODAY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8515 N 13TH Place have any available units?
8515 N 13TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 8515 N 13TH Place have?
Some of 8515 N 13TH Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8515 N 13TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
8515 N 13TH Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8515 N 13TH Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 8515 N 13TH Place is pet friendly.
Does 8515 N 13TH Place offer parking?
Yes, 8515 N 13TH Place offers parking.
Does 8515 N 13TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8515 N 13TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8515 N 13TH Place have a pool?
No, 8515 N 13TH Place does not have a pool.
Does 8515 N 13TH Place have accessible units?
No, 8515 N 13TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 8515 N 13TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8515 N 13TH Place has units with dishwashers.

