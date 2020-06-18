8515 N 13TH Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Over $85, 000 in upgrades!!! Gorgeous Contemporary remodel with high end finishes and huge lot with mountain views!! Open concept kitchen featuring high end cabinets and exceptionally marbled quartz countertops with waterfall edges. Stellar decorative flooring tiles throughout the home. Master bath is a masterpiece with fancy fixtures, lighting, tile, large soaking tub and thick glass enclosure for subway tiled shower. Hall bath features beautiful tiled shower and modern fixtures and vanity. Master bed has large walk in closet with custom shelving and private patio. Lot spans 1/3 of an acre and has plenty of room for entertaining, playing and letting the dogs run around with grass and rock. Home features tool room with workbench in the garage. MUST SEE TODAY!