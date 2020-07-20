All apartments in Phoenix
8510 W Miami St
8510 W Miami St

8510 West Miami Street · No Longer Available
Location

8510 West Miami Street, Phoenix, AZ 85353

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This fabulous home on a cul-de-sac lot in Tolleson boasts a bonus den AND loft and is ready for you to call home now! Additional features include a spacious kitchen with large pantry, tile in high traffic areas, one downstairs bedroom, large covered patio, balcony, huge backyard and a master suite with dual sinks and walk-in closet. Attached two-car garage. All appliances included, including a full size washer and dryer. Come view today!

$50 application fee per adult. 2.5% city rental tax. 1.4% monthly admin fee. $235 initial admin-fee. Pet fees and restrictions apply.Â 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8510 W Miami St have any available units?
8510 W Miami St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 8510 W Miami St have?
Some of 8510 W Miami St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8510 W Miami St currently offering any rent specials?
8510 W Miami St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8510 W Miami St pet-friendly?
Yes, 8510 W Miami St is pet friendly.
Does 8510 W Miami St offer parking?
Yes, 8510 W Miami St offers parking.
Does 8510 W Miami St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8510 W Miami St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8510 W Miami St have a pool?
No, 8510 W Miami St does not have a pool.
Does 8510 W Miami St have accessible units?
No, 8510 W Miami St does not have accessible units.
Does 8510 W Miami St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8510 W Miami St has units with dishwashers.
