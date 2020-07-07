All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8502 N Central Ave

8502 North Central Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8502 North Central Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85020

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
Great condo for rent in the beautiful, green historical neighborhood of central Phoenix. Conveniently located 5 minutes from Downtown Phoenix. It features 2 spacious bedrooms and 1 1/2 bathrooms. Direct access to swimming pool from the backyard!
Condo includes:
Large bedrooms
Spacious Walk-in Closets
New Carpets and Flooring in many areas
Small Community
Mountain View from Balcony Covered Parking
Fridge/double oven
Washer/Dryer
Unfurnished

Income must be three times the monthly rent
No criminal background
No prior evictions

Cell: 6o2-570-99o9

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8502 N Central Ave have any available units?
8502 N Central Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 8502 N Central Ave have?
Some of 8502 N Central Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8502 N Central Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8502 N Central Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8502 N Central Ave pet-friendly?
No, 8502 N Central Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 8502 N Central Ave offer parking?
Yes, 8502 N Central Ave offers parking.
Does 8502 N Central Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8502 N Central Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8502 N Central Ave have a pool?
Yes, 8502 N Central Ave has a pool.
Does 8502 N Central Ave have accessible units?
No, 8502 N Central Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8502 N Central Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8502 N Central Ave has units with dishwashers.

