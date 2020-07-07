8502 N Central Ave

Amenities
Great condo for rent in the beautiful, green historical neighborhood of central Phoenix. Conveniently located 5 minutes from Downtown Phoenix. It features 2 spacious bedrooms and 1 1/2 bathrooms. Direct access to swimming pool from the backyard!
Condo includes:
Large bedrooms
Spacious Walk-in Closets
New Carpets and Flooring in many areas
Small Community
Mountain View from Balcony Covered Parking
Fridge/double oven
Washer/Dryer
Unfurnished
Income must be three times the monthly rent
No criminal background
No prior evictions
Cell: 6o2-570-99o9