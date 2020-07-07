850 W Hazelwood St

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/03d6a93092 ---- Awesome 21 Duplex in Grandview Neighborhood / Melrose District! Located in the amazing little gem of a neighborhood is this awesome Duplex! This duplex has been remodeled and Updated with a modern splash of pizazz! The updates include awesome concrete flooring, totally new kitchen with cabinets, countertops, stainless steel appliances, and beautiful patio door! The bathroom is also completely redone with beautifully tiled shower! Your laundry room is just outside the back kitchen door. The backyard is private and features an oversized covered patio with lighting. Located just north of the City, this neighborhood is an amazing little community that is active and involved in maintaining the wonderful flavor of small-town America right in the middle of Phoenix. The dining and shopping of Melrose District can't be beaten! Minutes from Uptown and Biltmore Districts. There is a micro park at the corner of 11th and Hazelwood! You will love this area and this amazing duplex! Water and Trash included. STATUS: Vacant PLEASE READ THIS: PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds, specific breeds are listed in our rental criteria https://www.leaseaz.com/pdf/Terms%20Of%20Application%205.1.18.pdf?v4 SMOKING: No smoking is allowed on the premises SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Register for a Self-Guided Tour Receive txt or email confirmation On the day of your visit receive a CODE to retrieve key from electronic lock box APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS: GO TO: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/servicestarrealty/tenantApplication.action Ensure that you have all the required documents handy and ready to attach to application Complete the Online Application Form Pay the Application Fee with credit or debit card More Information: AREA INFORMATION: Grandview Neighborhood Melrose District FLOORING: finished concrete GARAGE/PARKING: RV Gate - gravel 2 spaces KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Washer/Dryer; Refrigerator; oven/range; dishwasher; microwave PROPERTY TYPE: DUPLEX UTILITIES INCLUDED: Water and Trash included YEAR BUILT: 1959 YARD: Gravel Front / Back covered patio; trees, gravel, dirt Additional Amenities: Application, Lease Terms, and Fees MOVE-IN FEE: $195 Lease Administration Fee, $50 Pet Application Fee where applicable HOLD FEE/EARNEST MONEY: Equals one month rent and it is due within 24 hours of application accepted. ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $19 monthly admin fee, $20 monthly pet fee per pet and city sales tax. Application Fee: Non-Refundable, $55/adult APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days LEASE LENGTH: 1 year or 2 years LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not Available SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None HOA Instructions HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: HOA FEE: Paid for by the owner PROPERTY MANAGER: Debi@leaseaz.com All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Tenant to verify all material facts including but not limited to room sizes, utilities, schools, HOA rules, community amenities, fees and costs, etc. Service Star Realty 2929 E Camelback Rd #119, Phoenix, AZ 85016, USA Phone: 1 480-426-9696



