Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8441 South 8th Place

8441 South 8th Place · No Longer Available
Location

8441 South 8th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85042

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**Click on the link below for a fully interactive 3D tour of the home**

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=2GTSDYS8mbo

This home has 4 bedrooms that is centrally located off of 7th. St. & Dobbins! Hurry it will go fast! Home is close to public park, elementary school, and all that Phoenix has to offer.

Call Karen Heimbach @ (480) 568-2666 or email karen@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com.

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit is equal to 1 months rent (75% Refundable)
12-month lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$100 one time pet fee per pet which is non refundable (some breed restrictions)
$195 One time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
4% monthly rental tax and/or administration fee

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8441 South 8th Place have any available units?
8441 South 8th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 8441 South 8th Place currently offering any rent specials?
8441 South 8th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8441 South 8th Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 8441 South 8th Place is pet friendly.
Does 8441 South 8th Place offer parking?
No, 8441 South 8th Place does not offer parking.
Does 8441 South 8th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8441 South 8th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8441 South 8th Place have a pool?
No, 8441 South 8th Place does not have a pool.
Does 8441 South 8th Place have accessible units?
No, 8441 South 8th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 8441 South 8th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 8441 South 8th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8441 South 8th Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8441 South 8th Place has units with air conditioning.

