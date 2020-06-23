All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated September 25 2019 at 7:27 AM

843 E ROSE MARIE Lane

843 East Rose Marie Lane · No Longer Available
Location

843 East Rose Marie Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85022

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
FURNISHED RENTAL -Stunning Single level completely remodeled home in amazing North East Phoenix Moon Valley neighborhood. Great floor plan. Eat in Kitchen open to family room with fire-place...granite through out - in kitchen and baths...new light fixtures...new tile...new flooring...designer paint...Large bedrooms, 2 car garage...close to shopping..parks and top rated schools. This property is one of a kind to impress any buyer. Schedule your showing today, $2700 APPLIES TO THE MONTH OF AUGUST AND SEPTEMBER. OCTOBER THRU JUNE IS $4500.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 843 E ROSE MARIE Lane have any available units?
843 E ROSE MARIE Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 843 E ROSE MARIE Lane have?
Some of 843 E ROSE MARIE Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 843 E ROSE MARIE Lane currently offering any rent specials?
843 E ROSE MARIE Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 843 E ROSE MARIE Lane pet-friendly?
No, 843 E ROSE MARIE Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 843 E ROSE MARIE Lane offer parking?
Yes, 843 E ROSE MARIE Lane offers parking.
Does 843 E ROSE MARIE Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 843 E ROSE MARIE Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 843 E ROSE MARIE Lane have a pool?
No, 843 E ROSE MARIE Lane does not have a pool.
Does 843 E ROSE MARIE Lane have accessible units?
No, 843 E ROSE MARIE Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 843 E ROSE MARIE Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 843 E ROSE MARIE Lane has units with dishwashers.
