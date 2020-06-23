843 E ROSE MARIE Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

FURNISHED RENTAL -Stunning Single level completely remodeled home in amazing North East Phoenix Moon Valley neighborhood. Great floor plan. Eat in Kitchen open to family room with fire-place...granite through out - in kitchen and baths...new light fixtures...new tile...new flooring...designer paint...Large bedrooms, 2 car garage...close to shopping..parks and top rated schools. This property is one of a kind to impress any buyer. Schedule your showing today, $2700 APPLIES TO THE MONTH OF AUGUST AND SEPTEMBER. OCTOBER THRU JUNE IS $4500.