Last updated November 12 2019 at 6:28 PM

841 N 2nd Avenue

841 North 2nd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

841 North 2nd Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85003
Downtown Phoenix

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
bathtub
refrigerator
This 2BR / 2BA, 3 level condo is located in the heart of Downtown in an updated 1926 building. Just minutes away from the light rail you won't need your car to get around. Located in the downtown Roosevelt Historic Neighborhood with early 1900 charteristics met with modern design and improvements. A spacious layout gives you large bedrooms and living / dining area, storage, refrigerator and a washer/dryer in unit and a jacuzzi style bathtub in the master. A Nest system gives you control of the heating and cooling and updated appliances await you! This is a MUST SEE unit! Rent $1,900 +tax. Deposit $1,900. Dogs up to 125 lbs allowed. $250 non refundable pet deposit. $150 one time admin fee. $55 application fee per adult (18 and over). Minimum 600 credit score, no adverse rental history, background check required. See a video at https://youtu.be/EKeDnmQ4YEQ. Book a showing at https://showmojo.com/walterm/gallery

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 841 N 2nd Avenue have any available units?
841 N 2nd Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 841 N 2nd Avenue have?
Some of 841 N 2nd Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 841 N 2nd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
841 N 2nd Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 841 N 2nd Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 841 N 2nd Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 841 N 2nd Avenue offer parking?
No, 841 N 2nd Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 841 N 2nd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 841 N 2nd Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 841 N 2nd Avenue have a pool?
No, 841 N 2nd Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 841 N 2nd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 841 N 2nd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 841 N 2nd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 841 N 2nd Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

