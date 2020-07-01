841 N 2nd Avenue

Amenities

This 2BR / 2BA, 3 level condo is located in the heart of Downtown in an updated 1926 building. Just minutes away from the light rail you won't need your car to get around. Located in the downtown Roosevelt Historic Neighborhood with early 1900 charteristics met with modern design and improvements. A spacious layout gives you large bedrooms and living / dining area, storage, refrigerator and a washer/dryer in unit and a jacuzzi style bathtub in the master. A Nest system gives you control of the heating and cooling and updated appliances await you! This is a MUST SEE unit! Rent $1,900 +tax. Deposit $1,900. Dogs up to 125 lbs allowed. $250 non refundable pet deposit. $150 one time admin fee. $55 application fee per adult (18 and over). Minimum 600 credit score, no adverse rental history, background check required. See a video at https://youtu.be/EKeDnmQ4YEQ. Book a showing at https://showmojo.com/walterm/gallery