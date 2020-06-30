All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated October 26 2019 at 9:47 AM

841 E Peoria Ave Unit 2

841 East Peoria Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

841 East Peoria Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85020
Pointe Tapatio

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
cable included
carport
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
cable included
carpet
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
hot tub
*** 2 BEDROOM / 1.5 BATHROOM TOWNHOUSE IN PHOENIX *** - This is a 2 story townhouse with 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms with 1015 square feet and is in Pointe Tapatio Community and is located in Phoenix. The interior features a living room, dining room, kitchen with a breakfast bar and pantry, bedroom 1 has 2 closets and bedroom 2 comes with a murphy bed and shelving unit, window coverings throughout, ceramic tile, wood and carpet flooring and full size washer/dryer hookups in an inside laundry. The exterior features a carport, covered patio, storage room, private enclosed back yard with desert landscaping and a community pool & spa. This townhouse is also conveniently located close to mountains and hiking.

** WATER, SEWER, TRASH, AND BASIC CABLE INCLUDED IN RENT **

Cross Streets: Peoria & 7th St
Directions: East on Peoria from 7th St, South on 8th St to the home on the Left

(RLNE5177575)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 841 E Peoria Ave Unit 2 have any available units?
841 E Peoria Ave Unit 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 841 E Peoria Ave Unit 2 have?
Some of 841 E Peoria Ave Unit 2's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and cable included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 841 E Peoria Ave Unit 2 currently offering any rent specials?
841 E Peoria Ave Unit 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 841 E Peoria Ave Unit 2 pet-friendly?
No, 841 E Peoria Ave Unit 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 841 E Peoria Ave Unit 2 offer parking?
Yes, 841 E Peoria Ave Unit 2 offers parking.
Does 841 E Peoria Ave Unit 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 841 E Peoria Ave Unit 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 841 E Peoria Ave Unit 2 have a pool?
Yes, 841 E Peoria Ave Unit 2 has a pool.
Does 841 E Peoria Ave Unit 2 have accessible units?
No, 841 E Peoria Ave Unit 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 841 E Peoria Ave Unit 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 841 E Peoria Ave Unit 2 does not have units with dishwashers.

