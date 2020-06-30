841 E Peoria Ave Unit 2

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony cable included carport pool hot tub

Unit Amenities cable included carpet patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities carport parking pool hot tub

*** 2 BEDROOM / 1.5 BATHROOM TOWNHOUSE IN PHOENIX *** - This is a 2 story townhouse with 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms with 1015 square feet and is in Pointe Tapatio Community and is located in Phoenix. The interior features a living room, dining room, kitchen with a breakfast bar and pantry, bedroom 1 has 2 closets and bedroom 2 comes with a murphy bed and shelving unit, window coverings throughout, ceramic tile, wood and carpet flooring and full size washer/dryer hookups in an inside laundry. The exterior features a carport, covered patio, storage room, private enclosed back yard with desert landscaping and a community pool & spa. This townhouse is also conveniently located close to mountains and hiking.



** WATER, SEWER, TRASH, AND BASIC CABLE INCLUDED IN RENT **



Cross Streets: Peoria & 7th St

Directions: East on Peoria from 7th St, South on 8th St to the home on the Left



(RLNE5177575)