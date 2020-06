Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

8407 W VERNON AVE, Phoenix, AZ 85037,



Subdivision: Bailey Commons,



This cozy home has everything you need. 3 bedrooms, den and 2.5 baths, beautiful tile floors and 2 car garage in a gated community. Don't forget the community pool!



Cross Streets: 83rd Avenue & Encanto Directions: West on Encanto, North through gates, west to home.



Contact Dan at 623.512.2525 to view or apply online at time2rent.com



Lessee to verify all information.