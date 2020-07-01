All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated February 25 2020 at 6:31 AM

8404 N CENTRAL Avenue

8404 North Central Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8404 North Central Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85020

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Stunning 3 bedroom/2.5 bathroom townhouse located in the very desirable central corridor. The interior features beautiful kitchen cabinets with granite counter tops, all appliances, tile and wood floors throughout (no carpet anywhere), good size guest rooms, a huge master bedroom and a loft/office area. There are wood shutters and dual insulated, low-e glass windows upstairs in the bedrooms. The exterior features a very private patio with plants & shrubs, mexican tile flooring and tons of space for patio furniture or entertaining guests. The community has a tennis court, salt water pool and spa. Lastly, the home has a 2 car garage with extra storage space. What an amazing property! You will not want to miss this one.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8404 N CENTRAL Avenue have any available units?
8404 N CENTRAL Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 8404 N CENTRAL Avenue have?
Some of 8404 N CENTRAL Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8404 N CENTRAL Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8404 N CENTRAL Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8404 N CENTRAL Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8404 N CENTRAL Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 8404 N CENTRAL Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8404 N CENTRAL Avenue offers parking.
Does 8404 N CENTRAL Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8404 N CENTRAL Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8404 N CENTRAL Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 8404 N CENTRAL Avenue has a pool.
Does 8404 N CENTRAL Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8404 N CENTRAL Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8404 N CENTRAL Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8404 N CENTRAL Avenue has units with dishwashers.

