8404 N CENTRAL Avenue

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Stunning 3 bedroom/2.5 bathroom townhouse located in the very desirable central corridor. The interior features beautiful kitchen cabinets with granite counter tops, all appliances, tile and wood floors throughout (no carpet anywhere), good size guest rooms, a huge master bedroom and a loft/office area. There are wood shutters and dual insulated, low-e glass windows upstairs in the bedrooms. The exterior features a very private patio with plants & shrubs, mexican tile flooring and tons of space for patio furniture or entertaining guests. The community has a tennis court, salt water pool and spa. Lastly, the home has a 2 car garage with extra storage space. What an amazing property! You will not want to miss this one.