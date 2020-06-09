All apartments in Phoenix
836 N 60th Ave
836 N 60th Ave

836 North 60th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

836 North 60th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85043
Centura West

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great location with easy freeway access to the I10. This is a 4 bedroom/2 bath home with a 2 car garage. Home has been freshly painted on the inside with new flooring with no carpet for easy maintenance. Home is at the end of a cul-de-sac with a large backyard and RV gate. Living room with a bay window. Kitchen with plenty of cabinets and counter space. Formal dining room and separate family room with wood burning fireplace. Washer and dryer hookups only. Close to schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 836 N 60th Ave have any available units?
836 N 60th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 836 N 60th Ave have?
Some of 836 N 60th Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 836 N 60th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
836 N 60th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 836 N 60th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 836 N 60th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 836 N 60th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 836 N 60th Ave offers parking.
Does 836 N 60th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 836 N 60th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 836 N 60th Ave have a pool?
No, 836 N 60th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 836 N 60th Ave have accessible units?
No, 836 N 60th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 836 N 60th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 836 N 60th Ave has units with dishwashers.
