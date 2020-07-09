All apartments in Phoenix
8336 W CROWN KING Road
Last updated March 16 2019 at 1:50 AM

8336 W CROWN KING Road

8336 West Crown King Road · No Longer Available
Location

8336 West Crown King Road, Phoenix, AZ 85353

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
carpet
BEAUTIFUL house in Tolleson! Entry to a high ceiling living and formal dining room.4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Freshly paint with new tiles through out on1st level and new carpet upstairs. Spacious family room and open concept kitchen with walk-in pantry. Huge master bedroom with separate shower and tub. MUST SEE!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8336 W CROWN KING Road have any available units?
8336 W CROWN KING Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 8336 W CROWN KING Road have?
Some of 8336 W CROWN KING Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8336 W CROWN KING Road currently offering any rent specials?
8336 W CROWN KING Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8336 W CROWN KING Road pet-friendly?
No, 8336 W CROWN KING Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 8336 W CROWN KING Road offer parking?
Yes, 8336 W CROWN KING Road offers parking.
Does 8336 W CROWN KING Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8336 W CROWN KING Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8336 W CROWN KING Road have a pool?
No, 8336 W CROWN KING Road does not have a pool.
Does 8336 W CROWN KING Road have accessible units?
No, 8336 W CROWN KING Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8336 W CROWN KING Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8336 W CROWN KING Road has units with dishwashers.
