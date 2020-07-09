8336 W CROWN KING Road

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

BEAUTIFUL house in Tolleson! Entry to a high ceiling living and formal dining room.4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Freshly paint with new tiles through out on1st level and new carpet upstairs. Spacious family room and open concept kitchen with walk-in pantry. Huge master bedroom with separate shower and tub. MUST SEE!!