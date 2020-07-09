8336 W CROWN KING Road

BEAUTIFUL house in Tolleson! Entry to a high ceiling living and formal dining room.4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Freshly paint with new tiles through out on1st level and new carpet upstairs. Spacious family room and open concept kitchen with walk-in pantry. Huge master bedroom with separate shower and tub. MUST SEE!!
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
