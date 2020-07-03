All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 8330 West Hughes Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
8330 West Hughes Drive
Last updated February 2 2020 at 5:48 AM

8330 West Hughes Drive

8330 West Hughes Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8330 West Hughes Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85353
Ryland at Heritage Point

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8330 West Hughes Drive have any available units?
8330 West Hughes Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 8330 West Hughes Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8330 West Hughes Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8330 West Hughes Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8330 West Hughes Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8330 West Hughes Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8330 West Hughes Drive offers parking.
Does 8330 West Hughes Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8330 West Hughes Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8330 West Hughes Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8330 West Hughes Drive has a pool.
Does 8330 West Hughes Drive have accessible units?
No, 8330 West Hughes Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8330 West Hughes Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8330 West Hughes Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8330 West Hughes Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8330 West Hughes Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Curve at Melrose
4333 N 6th Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Parc Midtown
3993 North 3rd Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85013
The Edge Apartments
15202 N 40th St
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Maryland Greens
749 E Maryland Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Income Restricted - Sombra
2020 W Glendale Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Palm Crest at Station 40
3816 N 83rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85033
Tides on Rail
1905 W Las Palmaritas Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Tides at East Arcadia
5401 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College