Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Located close to everything. schools, freeway, shopping and Cardinal Stadium. Move in today! Tile thought this home with spacious living areas. 3 bedrooms and a den. **Pets ok with owner approval** Renters Insurance required** $1450 security deposit, $150 per pet fee, One time $250 admin fee, 3.8% rental tax and municipal fee added to monthly rent** Application fees are $39.95 per adult 18 and over.