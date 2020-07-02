All apartments in Phoenix
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
8317 W Kingman St
Last updated April 1 2020 at 10:55 PM

8317 W Kingman St

8317 West Kingman Street · No Longer Available
Location

8317 West Kingman Street, Phoenix, AZ 85353

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
carpet
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a great floor plan. Living room at entrance with vaulted ceilings. Eat in kitchen offers pantry and plenty of cabinet and counter top space. Carpet throughout home and tile in all the right places. Hook up for washer and dryer available inside. Ceilings fans in all rooms, including back patio. Master bedroom with walk in closet and master bath. Home also features a good size backyard with covered patio.
Complete App & Pay app fee online www.propertyplususa.com For questions, pm@4leasetoday.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8317 W Kingman St have any available units?
8317 W Kingman St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 8317 W Kingman St have?
Some of 8317 W Kingman St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8317 W Kingman St currently offering any rent specials?
8317 W Kingman St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8317 W Kingman St pet-friendly?
Yes, 8317 W Kingman St is pet friendly.
Does 8317 W Kingman St offer parking?
No, 8317 W Kingman St does not offer parking.
Does 8317 W Kingman St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8317 W Kingman St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8317 W Kingman St have a pool?
No, 8317 W Kingman St does not have a pool.
Does 8317 W Kingman St have accessible units?
No, 8317 W Kingman St does not have accessible units.
Does 8317 W Kingman St have units with dishwashers?
No, 8317 W Kingman St does not have units with dishwashers.

