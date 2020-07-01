All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated May 3 2020 at 1:12 PM

8301 N 21ST Drive

8301 North 21st Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8301 North 21st Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85021
La Mancha

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Enjoy life at this quiet, centrally located neighborhood of the El Caro Villas. This beautiful two-bedroom, two bath 2nd floor unit offers a light, bright and open floor plan with vaulted ceilings and a cozy fireplace. Inside washer and dryer, with a one car garage and 1 assigned carport space. A rear balcony with storage. It's less than a 3 min drive to I-17 and 9 min walk to the downtown light rail stop. Community features include pools, spa, tennis court and clubhouse. Studio apartment above clubhouse available for rent for guests. Rent includes rental tax, water, trash, and basic cable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8301 N 21ST Drive have any available units?
8301 N 21ST Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 8301 N 21ST Drive have?
Some of 8301 N 21ST Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8301 N 21ST Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8301 N 21ST Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8301 N 21ST Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8301 N 21ST Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 8301 N 21ST Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8301 N 21ST Drive offers parking.
Does 8301 N 21ST Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8301 N 21ST Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8301 N 21ST Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8301 N 21ST Drive has a pool.
Does 8301 N 21ST Drive have accessible units?
No, 8301 N 21ST Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8301 N 21ST Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8301 N 21ST Drive has units with dishwashers.

