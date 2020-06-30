8232 N. 9th St.

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Adorable home near Northern and the 51 has tons of character. 3 beds, 2 baths, blinds throughout and an open great room with tile flooring. Both bathrooms are updated with tile showers. Enormous backyard with plenty of grass. Up to 2 small pets will be considered.

Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com



Call or text for details 602-672-1787.

$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a one time $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.