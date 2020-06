8216 S 74TH Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage media room

WELCOME HOME TO THIS CHARMING 3 BED, 2 BATH IN LAVEEN MEADOWS. LAVEEN VILLAGE IS EASILY ACCESSIBLE FROM THE NEW LOOP 202 WHERE YOU'LL FIND A BRAND NEW MOVIE THEATER, SHOPPING, DINING & MORE JUST OUTSIDE YOUR FRONT DOOR! THIS IS THE OPEN FLOOR PLAN THAT YOU'VE BEEN SEARCHING FOR WITH INCREDIBLE VIEWS OF SOUTH MOUNTAIN PARK. THE SPACIOUS BACKYARD FEATURES AN EXTENDED PAVERED PATIO, LUSH GREEN GRASS, AND A VIEW FENCE WITH NO REAR NEIGHBORS! UPGRADED FLOORING, LIGHT FIXTURES, AND CEILING FANS IN EVERY ROOM. THE KITCHEN COMES COMPLETE WITH GRANITE COUNTERS, A LARGE PANTRY, TONS OF CABINET SPACE, AND ALL OF THE APPLIANCES. WASHER/DRYER INCLUDED TOO! MASTER SUITE FEATURES DUAL SINKS, A LARGE WALK-IN CLOSET, AND PRIVATE PATIO ACCESS. DON'T MISS THIS ONE! $200 ADMIN FEE DUE AT LEASE SIGNING.