821 E Constance Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

821 E Constance Way

821 E Constance Way · No Longer Available
Location

821 E Constance Way, Phoenix, AZ 85042

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
pool
Like NEW! This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home sits in the highly sought after gated community of Villages At Verona. The community features a community pool, tot lot, walking paths and close proximity to South Mountain, downtown Phoenix and Sky Harbor. Upon entering the front door you will find beautiful neutral color wood looking tile.The great room is spacious and has a perfect view of the backyard and kitchen. Your kitchen is absolutely beautiful with upgraded dark cabinets, beautiful granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Split floor plan with inside laundry. Beautiful Shutters in every window.Backyard with pavers walk ways and siting area. Come see this home Today!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 821 E Constance Way have any available units?
821 E Constance Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 821 E Constance Way have?
Some of 821 E Constance Way's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 821 E Constance Way currently offering any rent specials?
821 E Constance Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 821 E Constance Way pet-friendly?
No, 821 E Constance Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 821 E Constance Way offer parking?
No, 821 E Constance Way does not offer parking.
Does 821 E Constance Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 821 E Constance Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 821 E Constance Way have a pool?
Yes, 821 E Constance Way has a pool.
Does 821 E Constance Way have accessible units?
No, 821 E Constance Way does not have accessible units.
Does 821 E Constance Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 821 E Constance Way does not have units with dishwashers.
