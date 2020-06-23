821 E Constance Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities playground pool

Like NEW! This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home sits in the highly sought after gated community of Villages At Verona. The community features a community pool, tot lot, walking paths and close proximity to South Mountain, downtown Phoenix and Sky Harbor. Upon entering the front door you will find beautiful neutral color wood looking tile.The great room is spacious and has a perfect view of the backyard and kitchen. Your kitchen is absolutely beautiful with upgraded dark cabinets, beautiful granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Split floor plan with inside laundry. Beautiful Shutters in every window.Backyard with pavers walk ways and siting area. Come see this home Today!!