Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
8181 W Colcord Canyon Rd
Last updated April 19 2019 at 6:31 PM

8181 W Colcord Canyon Rd

8181 West Colcord Canyon Road · No Longer Available
Location

8181 West Colcord Canyon Road, Phoenix, AZ 85043

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7b0adbe03e ----
Stunning Designer Touches Modernize This Perfect 3 Bedrm 3 Bath Townhome w/ Custom Paint, Ceiling Fans Throughout, Shutters, Fiberglass Flooring Downstairs w/ Look of Dark Wood. Kitchen Features Long Elevated Breakfast Bar, Recessed Lighting Overhead, Under-Counter Lighting Below, Miles of Counter Space, Cabinetry, Pantry. All Appliances Are Included! Water is Too! Bedrooms & Laundry are Upstairs. Master has Luxurious 42\' Tub, Dual Sinks, Walk-In Closet. Great Rm has TV Wall Mount, Under Stairs Storage, Lg Half Bath, Arcadia Doors to Private Garden Patio w/ Illuminated Ramada. Your Own 2 Car Garage! Enjoy Daravante\'s Pool, Spa, Park, Greenbelts, Prof. Security Patrols, Fast Access to I-10 & Lp 101. Please Note: City tax plus admin fee total 4.3%

Application fee $45 per adult:nAdmin fee $200. nFully Refundable Pet Deposit $200/pet.nCity tax plus admin fee total 4.3%

12 Months

Disposal
Dryer
Garage
Pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8181 W Colcord Canyon Rd have any available units?
8181 W Colcord Canyon Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 8181 W Colcord Canyon Rd have?
Some of 8181 W Colcord Canyon Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8181 W Colcord Canyon Rd currently offering any rent specials?
8181 W Colcord Canyon Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8181 W Colcord Canyon Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 8181 W Colcord Canyon Rd is pet friendly.
Does 8181 W Colcord Canyon Rd offer parking?
Yes, 8181 W Colcord Canyon Rd offers parking.
Does 8181 W Colcord Canyon Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8181 W Colcord Canyon Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8181 W Colcord Canyon Rd have a pool?
Yes, 8181 W Colcord Canyon Rd has a pool.
Does 8181 W Colcord Canyon Rd have accessible units?
No, 8181 W Colcord Canyon Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 8181 W Colcord Canyon Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 8181 W Colcord Canyon Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

