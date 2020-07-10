8181 W Colcord Canyon Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Stunning Designer Touches Modernize This Perfect 3 Bedrm 3 Bath Townhome w/ Custom Paint, Ceiling Fans Throughout, Shutters, Fiberglass Flooring Downstairs w/ Look of Dark Wood. Kitchen Features Long Elevated Breakfast Bar, Recessed Lighting Overhead, Under-Counter Lighting Below, Miles of Counter Space, Cabinetry, Pantry. All Appliances Are Included! Water is Too! Bedrooms & Laundry are Upstairs. Master has Luxurious 42\' Tub, Dual Sinks, Walk-In Closet. Great Rm has TV Wall Mount, Under Stairs Storage, Lg Half Bath, Arcadia Doors to Private Garden Patio w/ Illuminated Ramada. Your Own 2 Car Garage! Enjoy Daravante\'s Pool, Spa, Park, Greenbelts, Prof. Security Patrols, Fast Access to I-10 & Lp 101. Please Note: City tax plus admin fee total 4.3%



Application fee $45 per adult:nAdmin fee $200. nFully Refundable Pet Deposit $200/pet.nCity tax plus admin fee total 4.3%



12 Months



