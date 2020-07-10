All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 8173 W Colcord Canyon Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
8173 W Colcord Canyon Rd
Last updated August 16 2019 at 9:15 PM

8173 W Colcord Canyon Rd

8173 West Colcord Canyon Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8173 West Colcord Canyon Road, Phoenix, AZ 85043

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/72f49c2085 ---- Upgrades Galore in End Unit Townhome w/ 2 Bedrms 2 Baths, 1-Car Garage. Enter from Garage or Front Door; Stairwell w/ Decorative Ledges Lead to All Rooms on 2nd Floor with Balcony & Views! Great Room Wraps Around Long Elevated Breakfast Bar, Kitchen Island, Loads of Cabinet & Counter Space, Walk-in Pantry! All Appliances Are Included & Laundry Rm is Handy in Hall. Water Included Too! Master Features Walk-In Closet, 42\' Soaking Tub. 2\' Faux Wood Blinds Throughout as well as High End Lights, Fixtures, Ceiling Fans, Thermostat, & Wtr Htr Controls. Enjoy Daravante\'s Pool, Spa, Park, Greenbelts, Professional Security Patrols, Fast Access to I-10 & Lp 101.

Application fee $45 per adult;nAdmin fee $200; Fully Refundable Pet Deposit $200/pet. 10 lbs max.nCity tax plus 2% admin fee total 4.3%n 12 Months Disposal Dryer Garage Pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8173 W Colcord Canyon Rd have any available units?
8173 W Colcord Canyon Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 8173 W Colcord Canyon Rd have?
Some of 8173 W Colcord Canyon Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8173 W Colcord Canyon Rd currently offering any rent specials?
8173 W Colcord Canyon Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8173 W Colcord Canyon Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 8173 W Colcord Canyon Rd is pet friendly.
Does 8173 W Colcord Canyon Rd offer parking?
Yes, 8173 W Colcord Canyon Rd offers parking.
Does 8173 W Colcord Canyon Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8173 W Colcord Canyon Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8173 W Colcord Canyon Rd have a pool?
Yes, 8173 W Colcord Canyon Rd has a pool.
Does 8173 W Colcord Canyon Rd have accessible units?
No, 8173 W Colcord Canyon Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 8173 W Colcord Canyon Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 8173 W Colcord Canyon Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Renaissance Apartments
13421 N 43rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85029
Carolina
524 E Mariposa St
Phoenix, AZ 85012
VIA 21
4111 N 21st St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Ascend at Kierland
6633 E Greenway Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85254
The Angela
2727 East Camelback Road
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Inhabit on 7th
5615 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85014
View 32 Apartments
10801 North 32nd Street
Phoenix, AZ 85028
Tides on Rail
1905 W Las Palmaritas Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85021

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Pet Friendly Places
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College