All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 8121 N 31st Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
8121 N 31st Dr
Last updated January 27 2020 at 8:07 AM

8121 N 31st Dr

8121 North 31st Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8121 North 31st Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85051

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Large 2-story Townhome. 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms. Open kitchen, large patio, beautiful appliances. Master bedroom has 3 closets, one in bedroom, one custom mirrored closet in powder room and large walkin closet and bathroom. 2nd and 3rd bedroom have large updated bathroom; near trade schools, parks, colleges and high school; close to I17 10 min to downtown or north to 101 frwy. Air conditioner Filter service included. Very large community pool and grilling area. End unit, one neighbor - quiet area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8121 N 31st Dr have any available units?
8121 N 31st Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 8121 N 31st Dr have?
Some of 8121 N 31st Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8121 N 31st Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8121 N 31st Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8121 N 31st Dr pet-friendly?
No, 8121 N 31st Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 8121 N 31st Dr offer parking?
Yes, 8121 N 31st Dr offers parking.
Does 8121 N 31st Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8121 N 31st Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8121 N 31st Dr have a pool?
Yes, 8121 N 31st Dr has a pool.
Does 8121 N 31st Dr have accessible units?
No, 8121 N 31st Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8121 N 31st Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8121 N 31st Dr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ironhorse at Tramonto
34807 N 32nd Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85086
Arcadia Villa
3915 E Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
The Retreat
20808 N 27th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Las Colinas Apartments
5704 W Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Papago Crossing
4530 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Tides at Deer Valley
17425 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
The Stewart
800 N Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85004
San Riva
2155 E Liberty Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85048

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College