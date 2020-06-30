8121 N 31st Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher carport recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking pool bbq/grill

Large 2-story Townhome. 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms. Open kitchen, large patio, beautiful appliances. Master bedroom has 3 closets, one in bedroom, one custom mirrored closet in powder room and large walkin closet and bathroom. 2nd and 3rd bedroom have large updated bathroom; near trade schools, parks, colleges and high school; close to I17 10 min to downtown or north to 101 frwy. Air conditioner Filter service included. Very large community pool and grilling area. End unit, one neighbor - quiet area.