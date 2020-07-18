811 West Bowker

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

4 Br/2.5 Ba Rental Home in Phoenix Baseline Corridor! - Large clean family home. 4 bedrooms, 2 and 1/2 baths 2 car garage. Loft space upstairs for office or kids area. Laundry room upstairs. Kitchen with pantry overlooks eating area and large family room. Cozy living room located at the front of the home. Large master bedroom has two large closets. Tenant is responsible for electric through APS & Water with City of Phoenix. Renter insurance required. Rent is $1,475 per month plus City of Phoenix tax 2.3% or $33.93 for a total monthly rent of $1,508.93. Credit check and background screening is $37.00 {non-refundable} for any/all residents over 18. No evictions, residential judgments or collections for damages. Income needs to be 3 times rent and must be verifiable. For more information or to apply in advance please visit our website @ www.Propbutler.com . Owner is not accepting vouchers at this time. Pets are a case by case basis and subject to owner approval and non-refundable security deposit.



