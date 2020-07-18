All apartments in Phoenix
811 West Bowker
811 West Bowker

811 West Bowker Street · No Longer Available
Location

811 West Bowker Street, Phoenix, AZ 85041

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
4 Br/2.5 Ba Rental Home in Phoenix Baseline Corridor! - Large clean family home. 4 bedrooms, 2 and 1/2 baths 2 car garage. Loft space upstairs for office or kids area. Laundry room upstairs. Kitchen with pantry overlooks eating area and large family room. Cozy living room located at the front of the home. Large master bedroom has two large closets. Tenant is responsible for electric through APS & Water with City of Phoenix. Renter insurance required. Rent is $1,475 per month plus City of Phoenix tax 2.3% or $33.93 for a total monthly rent of $1,508.93. Credit check and background screening is $37.00 {non-refundable} for any/all residents over 18. No evictions, residential judgments or collections for damages. Income needs to be 3 times rent and must be verifiable. For more information or to apply in advance please visit our website @ www.Propbutler.com . Owner is not accepting vouchers at this time. Pets are a case by case basis and subject to owner approval and non-refundable security deposit.

(RLNE5912634)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 811 West Bowker have any available units?
811 West Bowker doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 811 West Bowker have?
Some of 811 West Bowker's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 811 West Bowker currently offering any rent specials?
811 West Bowker is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 811 West Bowker pet-friendly?
Yes, 811 West Bowker is pet friendly.
Does 811 West Bowker offer parking?
Yes, 811 West Bowker offers parking.
Does 811 West Bowker have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 811 West Bowker offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 811 West Bowker have a pool?
No, 811 West Bowker does not have a pool.
Does 811 West Bowker have accessible units?
No, 811 West Bowker does not have accessible units.
Does 811 West Bowker have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 811 West Bowker has units with dishwashers.
